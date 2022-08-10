Edwards

Muroc Joint Unified School District’s $180 million, 220,000 square-foot replacement educational complex funded primarily through the Department of Defense’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

EDWARDS AFB — Local, state and federal officials celebrated the opening of the Desert Junior Senior High School, on Tuesday, as part of a $180 million, 220,000-square-foot replacement educational complex some 10 years in the making.

The overall effort was enabled through the Department of Defense’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program. The educational complex will support the education of 1,600 students in grades TK-12 annually, in the Muroc Joint Unified School District’s five schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.