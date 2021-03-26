LOS ANGELES — A Southern California electric utility company is hosting a virtual community meeting to discuss its Public Safety Power Shutoff protocols.
Residents of Acton, Agua Dulce, Green Valley and Lake Hughes are invited to participate in Southern California Edison’s Wildfire Community Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for an update on the company’s progress towards hardening and protecting the electric grid.
The electric company implements PSPS as a last resort measure to reduce the threat of wildfires.
SoCal Edison said in a statement that it remains dedicated to keeping communities safe by making its infrastructure more resilient against extreme conditions driven by climate change.
“During the last wildfire season, we know that PSPS had a significant impact to our communities with some customers experiencing multiple PSPS outages,” SoCal Edison said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing the use and impact of PSPS to our customers.”
Representatives for the electric company will provide information to ensure community members are informed and prepared as the electric company implements its Wildlife Mitigation Plan.
SoCal Edison is considering 15 of its circuits for PSPS enhancements in various areas including Palmdale, Acton, Agua Dulce, Leona Valley, Lake Hughes, Gorman as well as parts of the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
There will also be information provided for customer care programs and resources.
To participate, residents will have to register online in advance and will receive a link via email for the virtual meeting.
Visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ehotoypq32b8d9a7&llr=xg6rlkabb to register for Tuesday’s meeting.
