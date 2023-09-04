Ecuador Bananas

Recently harvested bananas are washed at a farm in Los Rios, Ecuador. Bananas headed to a commercial port must meet long-established beauty standards of the export market.

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Men walk through a lush plantation between Ecuador’s balmy Pacific coast and its majestic Andes, lopping hundreds of bunches of green bananas from groaning plants twice their height.

Workers haul the bunches to an assembly line, where the bananas are washed, weighed and plastered with stickers for European buyers. Owner Franklin Torres is monitoring all activity on a recent morning to make sure the fruit meets international beauty standards — and ever more important, is packed for shipment free of cocaine.

