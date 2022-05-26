LANCASTER — Growth is looking to be slow and steady over the next few years, with a recession likely in the next two years, according to Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.
Factors against a recession depend things such as how much interests rates increase, what is happening with the crisis in eastern Europe and whether there are any more global disruptions.
“So much of what’s going to happen in terms of the next eight months, to get us through 2022, is going to depend on the global situation somewhat becoming a little more stable and predictable,” Eyler, president of Economic Forensics and Analytics, said at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) 2022 Spring Business Summit, on Wednesday.
Factors that favor a recession include that interest rates will increase enough to kick the legs out from underneath the growth the economy has had. Other factors include elevated levels of inflation lingering for longer than expected; and lingering issues in eastern Europe.
It took about 72 months for California to recover the jobs lost in the Great Recession, starting in November 2007, with 98.8% back to where the state started.
“Slower recovery than the US,” Elyler said.
The main reason California recovered more slowly than the rest of the nation was due to Los Angeles County, where restrictions hit industries such as entertainment and travel harder.
LA County is starting to pick back up, with an estimated 97.9% back, Eyler said, adding that Kern County is almost 100% back.
For the Antelope Valley, the number of people living in Lancaster and Palmdale and either working or looking for work has shrunk and not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Eyler cited two causes: the cost of going back to work, such as child care, exceed the benefits of going back to work; and that people retired and moved out of state.
The Antelope Valley’s recovery was an estimated 95.5%, as of April. Industries in the region forecasted to grow over the next three years include healthcare, manufacturing, tourism and retail, according to Eyler.
Eyler also covered the rising costs of housing. Two years ago, the median home price in Palmdale was $344,000; it’s now $492,000; Lancaster was $317,000; it’s now $457,000. Statewide, the median home price is $715,000.
Lancaster and Palmdale lost population, while Bakersfield, California City and Tehachapi had a mixed bag, the economist said. Kern County’s population saw a slight increase in its population.
Eyler attributed the population shift to lack of economic opportunity and increased home prices, including rents.
Although California lost population, it did not lose housing unit occupancy. For example, a four-person family could have been replaced by a two-person couple.
“There’s two things that you could be thinking about from a demographic standpoint over the next two years,” Eyler said, adding that rather than people starting families later, they may choose not to start them at all.
Looking toward the future, come this fall, it is possible that California could reinstate mask mandates if another COVID-19 variant sweeps across the state. The midterm elections, this November, also give rise to political uncertainty, he said. He also cautioned that gas prices could increase toward $7 a gallon, by September.
The good news for the Antelope Valley is that, since 2015, the population is younger and has a rising number of people with a bachelor’s degree or higher vs. Los Angeles or Kern counties or the state.
“You need to grab onto to that and use that,” Eyler said. “Think of Antelope Valley rising rather than falling, but you’ve got to seize it.”
