PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s workshop for its economic development update will be closed to in-person attendance.
The workshop scheduled for 7 p.m., today at the Council Chambers, will be open to the public via Zoom due to the COVID-19 emergency and resulting orders and direction from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.
Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker. The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings
Interested persons may participate via Zoom by dialing 669-900-9128, with the meeting ID 924 4965 6374 and passcode 184570 or by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/92449656374?pwd=MndPNm5US2tROGhoTFdtdzBFVk5PQT09
While participating on Zoom, press *9 to “raise your hand” and wait for the host to ask you to un-mute yourself. Press *6 to un-mute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record and begin.
Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org
Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of the selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
