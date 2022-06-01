LANCASTER — Eastside High School teachers Michael Gonzales and Gil Gomez received a 2022 Hometown Media Award from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation.
Gonzales and Gomez won for Educational Profile Independent Producer. The category is for programs that promote educational institutions or showcase the school or district students.
Gonzales and Gomez are founders of GOedtechGO, a weekly announcement video and news show on YouTube for Eastside High that highlights school activities.
“We picked the week of homecoming,” Gomez said. “We had a huge homecoming dance review and the homecoming football game, so it was a pretty good episode.”
(To view the approximately 12-minute video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Cda1gUc73w)
The video features Eastside High students as well as Gonzales and Gomez.
The weekly videos includes athletic, activity and academy and student support segments.
“Throughout the week we put all these videos together,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales and Gomez started the videos about two years ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They created a Biomed Bulletin for students in Eastside High’s Biomedical Science Academy. That morphed into a film/multi-media class for academy students.
“It’s an offshoot of our Biomed program; it’s kind of the art for our Biomed kids,” Gomez said.
The award-winning video was episode 12; Gonzales and Gomez are now on episode 36 for the year. They completed a video for each week of school year save for the two finals weeks.
“We started the whole channel because during the pandemic there were teachers who would email us and say, ‘Well, how do you do this with the technology; how do you use Google like this,’” Gomez said. “We were seeing the same questions so we decided let’s just make videos and send them out to the teachers.”
“We used to call it EHS Tech Tips and that’s how it started,” Gonzales said.
Within a month, they broadened the scope of the videos and developed two classes for the program.
“I think most importantly is that it started out with just us and now CTE funds it,” Gomez said.
Eastside High Principal Charles Dunn and Betsy McKinstry, Director of Career Technical Education, support the program.
“They’ve done a really good job of connecting the students to everything that’s taking place on campus through a creative way,” Dunn said.
He added Gonzales and Gomez are teaching students how to utilize platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.
The Alliance for Community Media Foundation awards ceremony is scheduled for June 28 to 30 in Chicago.
