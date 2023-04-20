LANCASTER — Eastside High School is looking for nominations for its 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class.
Nominees should be graduates or past employees at the school who have outstanding careers, which have resulted in direct and significant impact in their field for at least three years.
The nomination categories are Community Service, Visual & Performing Arts or Journalism, Government Services, Military/Civil Service, Sports, Science or Education, Business/Politics/Other and former Eastside High staff member.
Eastside High opened in 2005. The school’s permanent Lancaster campus opened in August 2009. The school’s first graduating class, the class of 2009, never attended classes on the permanent campus. The school held its first Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony in 2021. The inaugural class of inductees were Amber Beaugard, Class of 2009; Toni Aleman, Class of 2009; Joshua Kelley, Class of 2015; Dymond Guilford, Class of 2017; and teacher Robyn Young. The school holds a ceremony every two years. The 2023 induction ceremony will be held in the fall before the homecoming game.
The deadline to submit a nomination is June 1.
“If we don’t receive enough nominations, we might keep it open later,” Kathryn Artiga, vice principal of Activities, said.
“It just helps recognize Eastside is such a great place to be,” she said. “Our programs and our staff are really working hard to make sure our students go far and we just really enjoy hearing their success stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.