LANCASTER — Eastside Union School District’s Board of Education unanimously provisionally appointed Bryan Rasch to the Trustee Area 2 seat currently held by longtime trustee Peggy Foster.
Foster, an active Board members since 2003, did not seek re-election this year. Her term ends in December. Since no one filed nomination papers to run in the Nov. 3 election, the election was canceled. Only qualified applicants who live within Trustee Area 2 boundaries could apply.
Rasch was one of two applicants for the seat. His wife Karen Rasch teaches at Cole Middle School in the District. The Board interviewed Rasch and candidate Francisco Diego at special meeting on Wednesday.
Foster asked Rasch what he believed were the most important responsibilities of a trustee.
“I think it’s in the name of trustee, is trust,” Rash said. “The community’s got to trust you to make the right decisions for the school and the community. I think being a trustworthy person is definitely high on important responsibilities.
“I think another important responsibility is being prepared for whatever may come. Obviously, this year has taught us we need to be prepared for anything.”
Board Clerk Deborah Sims asked Rasch what his highest priorities would be as a trustee.
“Definitely providing an education that is equally and equitably for all students,” Rasch said.
Rasch added he wanted to make sure the community knows the district and the Board is there for them.
Trustee Doretta Thompson asked Rasch what actions the board can take to promote equity and access for underserved students and to support the achievement for all students in the district.
“If we can understand every different situation the best we can, I think we can provide the best equitable education possible,” Rasch said.
