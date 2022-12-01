LANCASTER — Eastside High School’s Biomedical Science Academy was recently the first in the nation to get gold Linked Learning recertification.
Gold certification is the highest standard for college and career preparation from the Linked Learning Alliance.
“This is a huge win for our school and our program,” academy teacher Gil Gomez wrote in an email announcing the program’s recertification.
Linked Learning Gold Certification standards emphasize college and career learning experiences and equitable outcomes for all students.
Linked Learning combines rigorous academics, career and technical education, work-based learning and student supports in career-themed pathways.
In 2019, Eastside High’s Biomedical Science and Lancaster High School’s Multimedia and Engineering academies were among the first 12 Linked Learning pathways nationwide to achieve the honor.
Gold certification is not permanent, however. Schools must submit paperwork to re-certify their pathways every three years.
A team of educators from Linked Learning also visits schools to interview students, teachers and administrators in the academies. The visiting team assesses whether the pathways meet the criteria for gold certification.
Erica Rough, coordinator for Lancaster High’s Multimedia and Engineering Academy, said they have submitted all of their paperwork for their pathway gold recertification. They are waiting for their visit from the Linked Learning team.
