In three meetings with the public and Kern County officials last week, the presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court said the court erred in January 2022 when it asked a committee of the state Judicial Council to scrap plans to build new courthouses in Ridgecrest and instead to build a new East County Courthouse, “preferably in the Tehachapi area.”
Judge J. Eric Bradshaw, the presiding judge since early January, told people gathered in a Mojave courtroom Friday afternoon that he discovered that an injustice had been done by the court, and he is taking steps to correct it.
The Mojave meeting was the last of three meetings called by Bradshaw to bring the public up to date on the status of potential new courthouses in eastern Kern County and to seek input for a decision the judge must make in the coming week. Meetings were also held in Bakersfield on Thursday afternoon and in Ridgecrest on Friday morning.
Bradshaw provided background on the state of California’s funding for new courthouses and noted that he had learned that beginning in the fall of 2021, the court had correspondence with Ridgecrest officials who were assured that there would be an opportunity for public input before the court moved forward with any change in plans to build a new courthouse in Ridgecrest.
At the time the state’s capital expense plan included new courthouses for Ridgecrest and Mojave, with each given high priority. But Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand had heard that the court was discussing changes to that plan and reached out on Oct. 1, 2021, to Kern County Superior Court Judge Colette Humphrey — who was the presiding judge at the time — to ask the status of the court’s plans.
Humphrey assured the city official that the court “will seek your input going forward.”
But, Bradshaw told those gathered in Mojave Friday afternoon, “that input never happened.”
Instead, in late April, Strand “learned that Judge Humphrey had submitted a formal request to the Judicial Council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee in January 2022, requesting the consolidation of the Ridgecrest and Mojave courthouses to the city of Tehachapi.”
The facilities committee approved Judge Humphrey’s recommendation, essentially discarding the long-planned new courthouse for Ridgecrest in favor of continuing to operate one courtroom in that city and building a new consolidated courthouse with five courtrooms to replace the Mojave courthouse.
Not involving the public in those decisions, Bradshaw said, showed that the court’s process was flawed. He eventually learned that although the court’s letter to the Judicial Council’s committee said that justice partners — the sheriff, district attorney and others — supported the court’s request to make a change in plans for new court facilities, that was not the case.
“There was some indication of support at the time of the (January 2022) letter, but there was never a formal presentation made, and so I can’t consider whatever was said … to be a substantive response, given the fact that there was very little or no opportunity (for justice partners) to even think about it,” Bradshaw said.
He also apologized to Sheriff Donny Youngblood — who was present at the meeting — for the court’s letter to the Judicial Council misrepresenting the sheriff’s position.
“(When) he came into my office, the first time he had an opportunity to speak to it, (his opposition) was very clear,” the judge said.
Moving forward
As explained in the notice calling for the three public meetings, the current project approved by the Judicial Council is for one existing courtroom in Ridgecrest to remain open and a new East Kern courthouse to be built in the Mojave/Tehachapi area.
In the notice, the court asked for written comments on three options:
• Keep the New East County Courthouse project in the proposed FY 2024-25 five-year state capital outlay plan (four-courtroom courthouse in the Mojave/Tehachapi area); continue Ridgecrest services in Ridgecrest Division B Courthouse.
• Request change of the current plan — re-scope/replace the proposed New East County Courthouse (four courtrooms) in the proposed FY 2024-25 five-year capital outlay plan with a three-courtroom facility in Mojave-Tehachapi area, and leave two existing courtrooms (Div. A & B) in operation in Ridgecrest. This alternative would be presented to the Judicial Council’s Facilities Advisory Committee in June 2023.
• Request removal of New East County Courthouse from funding consideration to a future fiscal year.
Bradshaw said he must make a decision in the coming week because the committee meeting is coming up, and if a change is to be made it will have to be considered as part of the state’s capital expenditure budget planning.
The judge also noted that in comments he heard in Bakersfield and Ridgecrest — and in written response — the possibility of a fourth option had emerged.
He added that although he is seeking input and hopes for a consensus, in the end, it will be his decision presented to the Judicial Council’s committee.
“It’s not going to be majority rule on this,” he said. “I’m going to make a decision based on what I think — the substantive merit of what’s best for the eastern Kern community.”
Input at Mojave meeting
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner presented Bradshaw with a letter from the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
“The board wishes to express our strong support for a fourth alternative — one that provides new courthouse facilities in both Ridgecrest and Mojave,” Scrivner said.
He also noted that letters from Kern County’s state delegation — including Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Assemblymen Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield — had been sent to the court.
“They are all in support of the county’s position, which is to have a new facility built in both communities — Mojave and Ridgecrest,” he said.
“Since the recommendation from the Judicial Council ultimately goes to the legislature for funding… it would bode well for us to pursue that plan since they serve on the body that (funds courthouse construction),” Scrivner added.
Also at the Mojave meeting, Ridgecrest City Manager Strand presented Bradshaw with a letter from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
Referencing military installations — Edwards Air Force Base and Naval Weapons Station China Lake — McCarthy urged the judge “to construct new court facilities in Ridgecrest and Mojave to enhance … access to justice, leveraging ongoing federal investments within the region and build(ing) upon existing state resources.”
Congress continues to fund major recapitalization efforts at the two military bases, McCarthy said.
“At a time when our national defense capabilities are more paramount than ever, we cannot afford the removal of existing state court facilities from our communities,” McCarthy said. “This could cause base personnel to drive excessive distances to utilize the court system, which may negatively impact efficiency (and) resource allocation and could be a contributing factor to recruitment and retention efforts at these crucial installations.”
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer also spoke at the Mojave meeting and presented the judge with a letter opposing the consolidation of courts in eastern Kern County.
In agreement with Scrivner and the position of the Board of Supervisors, she said the “missing choice” is a plan to provide new facilities in both Ridgecrest and Mojave.
Strand was at the Mojave meeting and said his city would like to see a new courthouse in Ridgecrest returned to the state’s plan.
About 15 members of the public were present at the Mojave meeting, in addition to officials with various agencies. All spoke against moving the court from Mojave.
Other meetings
Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett attended Thursday’s meeting in Bakersfield. In an email Saturday, he said there were several people from Ridgecrest at that meeting, as well as judges and representatives of local governmental agencies, including the District Attorney’s office, Child Protective Services and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The meeting in Ridgecrest on Friday morning had the largest attendance of the three sessions, with about 85 people present.
As reported by Jessica Weston for The Daily Independent in Ridgecrest, the courtroom was packed “with people sitting in the jury box and spilling out into the hall.” Attendees included Ridgecrest Mayor Eric Gruen and City Councilmember Kyle Blades, in addition to Strand, the sheriff, the district attorney and Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Vaughn of NAWS China Lake.
“Every person who spoke during the two-plus-hour meeting urged the judge not to close down the larger Ridgecrest courthouse, Division A,” Weston wrote.
City of Tehachapi
Garrett shared a copy of his letter to Judge Bradshaw on Saturday.
He wrote that the city is against relocating court services from Mojave and Ridgecrest.
“While we realize the convenience of Tehachapi from a logistical standpoint for the courts, those of us in public service understand that sacrificing convenience to meet the needs of residents and taxpayers is part of our duty.”
Garrett said the city believes that leaving the courts as currently situated is the best way to serve county residents.
But if the court decides it is necessary to site a courthouse in the Tehachapi area, Garrett said, it would be best to situate it within city limits and the city “would be a willing partner in selecting the appropriate site and development for a courthouse.”
What’s next?
Sometime in the coming week, the presiding judge expects to decide what request to make of the Judicial Council’s Facilities Advisory Committee. He said he will communicate that decision to interested individuals.
More information about the committee, including its meeting schedule, is online at bit.ly/43JoNgb.
