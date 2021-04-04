Here are a couple double random thoughts on the news of the day
It occurs to me that:
Today is Easter Sunday, and Christian and non-Christian alike, we all could use the spirit of renewal this day brings.
I scored 22 out of 35 on George Will’s annual Opening Day baseball quiz, a decent score given that George is such a tough grader.
No Opening Day for the Lancaster JetHawks this year, sad to say — they are no more.
The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils need to follow the lead of other reasonable municipalities and pass a vote of no confidence in Train Wreck Gascón, the Los Angeles County district attorney.
The latest “Florida man” wackiness involves an elected member of Congress, Matt Gaetz, allegedly involved in sex trafficking, underage girls, orgies with prostitutes, showing off pictures of naked women on the floor of the House, and all manner of things untoward.
I read in the New York Post that Gaetz’s (soon to be ex?) fiancée is Ginger Luckey — I don’t know how lucky she is to be engaged to that creep.
Highly recommended book: “Author in Chief” by Craig Fehrman, an in-depth look at our presidents as writers.
I saw a story online, “What life was like for the students during the pandemic,” — hey, we’re in California, what do you mean “was” like?
The Lancaster Farmer’s Market is back, from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays on the boulevard.
To tell the truth, the reason I got a decent score on George Will’s baseball quiz is that he had an abundance of questions from the 20th Century; I’m rather shaky on sports trivia from the 21st.
It is truly a shame that Jackie Lacey — a Black woman, a Democrat and an excellent district attorney for eight years — was deemed not woke enough for the voters of LA County, and we ended up with Train Wreck Gascón.
Let’s see, the national media told us the Atlanta shooting was an incident of anti-Asian hate when there was, and still is, no evidence of that — but now we should believe them on the egregious ramifications of the Georgia voting laws?
If President Joe Biden truly believes Georgia’s voting law is “worse than Jim Crow” or “Jim Crow on steroids,” he is either willfully lying or stunningly ignorant on the terror of Jim Crow — even the far-left Washington Post gave him four “Pinocchios” in its fact check column.
Say what you want about the Murdoch-owned New York Post — it’s all over the Matt Gaetz story, just like it was all over the Hunter Biden story (only one of which got the Post banned from Twitter).
Two guys allegedly ran over and killed a young woman in Lancaster after allegedly robbing her boyfriend — let’s hope it doesn’t get reduced to reckless driving under Gascón.
Following the police and fire calls, I remain in awe of how many really dangerous and sticky situations our local deputies are able to de-escalate to a safe conclusion on a daily basis — but you never hear about those.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
