LANCASTER — Girls Scouts Natalie Topper and Emily Rangel of Troop 8082 organized a community clean-up for Earth Day, for their Silver Award project, collecting six trailers full of mattresses, couches, building materials and other trash from the desert off Avenue K-8 and Challenger Way.
Approximately 30 volunteers, including troop members and their family members, a few high school seniors and Daisies from troops 70662 and 70262, with their families, assisted.
Topper is a third-year cadette in her eighth year of scouting. Rangel is a sixth-grader at Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering in her seventh year of scouting.
Topper, an eighth-grader at Del Sur Elementary School, reached out to family, friends and other people she knows, for help. Once she explained what they were doing, people sent donations of gloves, hand sanitizer, trash bags, snacks and water.
“With COVID, Natalie had a project planned that had to be canceled,” Troop Leader Rebecca Topper, Natalie’s mother, wrote in an email. “So we are extremely glad this came together to benefit our community, while still adhering to our Girl Scout guidelines and safety measures.”
She said Emily Rangel designed the patch that they will send to the volunteers.
“I’m beyond proud and happy on how Emily and Natalie worked together and made this project happen,” Emily Rangel’s mother, and troop co-leader, Jessica Pita wrote in a email. “Natalie created a beautiful flyer to let our community know and Emily designed the patch the girls would be earning. I wish the government made disposing of trash more affordable so that people have less of an excuse to just dump their trash anywhere.”
Natalie Topper originally planned to paint the hallways and bathrooms at Piute Middle School, for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Her mother and Pita work there. “When she preps her classroom in summer, I saw how battered and old it all looked, so I wanted to make things brighter for the kids there,” Natalie Topper said. “Teachers like my mom make the classrooms bright and engaging, the outside should match the inside.”
Her plans pivoted due to the COVID-19 pandemic because they could not go on campus. They decided to address the trash in the community for Earth Day instead.
“I love the natural beauty of our desert; in good years it is filled with poppies and wildflowers and vibrant,” Natalie Topper said. “But as we hike around all we see near our home is garbage and trash.”
Natalie Topper and Emily Rangel took a drive to see the desert. They chose the desert near Avenue K-8 and Challenger Way because it was pretty bad.
“It is heartbreaking to see so much human waste in what should be a beautiful environment,” Natalie Topper said.
While the community clean-up was a big project, Natalie Topper hopes to do more in the future.
“We took six trailers full of garbage to the dump or the recycling center,” she said. “We stacked a huge mountain of tires for a group to come pickup and there was still so much left to do. I really hope people see the effort and do better. When we know better, we have to do better! We deserve a clean community — I hope others feel that way too.”
Emily Rangel is proud of the work they did.
“I learned that people don’t care about their environment and throw their trash anywhere,” she said. “People should be more resourceful and reuse things like tires and not just throw them out into the desert.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.