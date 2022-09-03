Obit Shavers Boxing

Challenger Earnie Shavers drives a right hand to the head of heavyweight champion Larry Holmes during their title fight in Las Vegas, on Sept. 28, 1979. Shavers knocked Holmes down, but the champion defended his title with an 11th-round win. Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Holmes, died, Thursday.

 AP Photo/File

Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78.

Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died, on Thursday, in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters.

