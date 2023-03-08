LANCASTER — With a team that has rebuilt since the COVID-19 pandemic closures, Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics team is ready for the 2023 competition season, as well as continuation of its myriad outreach activities.
The team has 60 members this year, a mix of veterans with a year or two of experience and rookie members who are taking part for the first time, Team Manager Maryanne Molina said.
She is one of two seniors who have been part of the team all four years of high school, and counts three years of middle school robotics experience of her own, as well.
“Our team is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on,” Molina said, with strong bonds between teammates and mentors that help facilitate those connections.
The team presented its completed robot, named Quantum, to community members and team sponsors at an event on Friday. It was the culmination of a hectic build season in which the students designed, built and tested their robot to ready it for competitions this spring.
The team is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Each year, teams have six weeks to create robots designed to accomplish a specific task. Teams and their robots face off in regional events, with the competitions culminating at the international finals in April.
This year’s game is called “Charged Up” and has an energy theme, with Haas as the presenting sponsor. Robots must collect traffic cones or cubes and place them in a framework to earn points, with extra points gained for creating blocks of these playing pieces. At the end of the two-minute match, additional points are earned for robots situated on tilting platforms, or docks, in the center of the playing field.
Key to Quantum’s design is a telescoping arm, which allows it to access different levels of the playing field to score with cones or cubes. The design is based on similar components used in past years’ robots.
“It’s worked out really well for us,” student Derrick Udtohan said.
At the end of the arm is a claw-like device that is capable of grabbing cones and cubes.
In developing this year’s robot, the team was able to look at past years’ creations and build upon the lessons learned, finding ways to improve, Manufacturing Team Lead Patrice de Guzman said.
One improvement the team had to learn about was the new type of wheels, ones that can individually move 360 degrees. This allows for a more nimble robot that drives more like a video game, Drive Team member Darian Racster said.
Team members are adding the finishing touches before the first competition, the Ventura County Regional, this weekend. The team will also compete in the Aerospace Valley Regional on March 30 to April 1 at Eastside High School.
While the competition is a highlight for these teams, their efforts extend well outside the spring competition season and beyond the walls of their school.
The Lancaster High team takes seriously the FIRST goal to spread knowledge of and enthusiasm for STEAM education: Science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Acting as STEAM ambassadors, team members may be found at numerous events and gatherings across the Valley, alone or with other area teams.
“This has helped put Lancaster on the map,” Molina said.
Principal Zach Mercier, in his first year at Lancaster High, said he knew little of the school before he started there, except for the robotics program that he frequently saw in action in the community.
“You stuck out,” he told team members.
The Lancaster High team is the Valley’s oldest, with more than 20 years of history behind it, including numerous awards for their robots and their outreach efforts.
With its rebound from the pandemic, the team is readying to resume its Robotic Roadshow, in which team members bring robots to elementary and middle schools and other youth gatherings, demonstrating what they do and what they create, even allowing those in attendance to try their own hands at robot driving.
They resurrected their Eaglets program this year, as well, in which middle school students are invited to be team members for a day and learn about high school robotics.
