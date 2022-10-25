LANCASTER — The celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight — celebrations begun with the Aerospace Valley Air Show, earlier this month — continue, next month, with the Flight Test Museum Foundation’s annual Gathering of Eagles event.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Flight Test Museum Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the region’s remarkable aerospace history, while inspiring and educating the next generation.
Held on Nov. 12, at the Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, tickets for the event are available now, at $150 per person.
The Gathering of Eagles raises funds to support development and operation of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base and the satellite Blackbird Airpark in Palmdale, as well as scholarships and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational programs.
As it marks 75 years of breaking barriers, three people will join the ranks of Eagles, honored for their achievements and contributions to aerospace history.
The 2022 Eagles include former astronaut Fred Haise, who served as Lunar Module Pilot on the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission. Before becoming an astronaut, Haise was a Marine Corps fighter pilot and research pilot at NASA’s Flight Research Center (now Armstrong) at Edwards Air Force Base. Following his Apollo years, he also flew the space shuttle prototype Enterprise during the early approach and landing tests, also at Edwards AFB.
Another NASA astronaut being honored as an Eagle is Pamela Melroy, who currently serves as NASA deputy administrator.
Melroy was an Air Force pilot and test pilot, retiring as a colonel, in 2007. One of only two women to command space shuttle missions, she spent more than 38 days in space during three missions, in 2000, 2002 and 2007.
The third Eagle to be honored is retired Air Force Col. Todd “Leif” Ericson, a former Air Force test pilot who has also worked with Virgin Galactic and is the SpaceX/Polaris Dawn Mission director.
The three honorees will be joined by four others in a panel discussion on the science of aerospace and flight test that brought us to where we are today and the future of human space exploration.
The additional panel members include commercial astronaut Jared “Rook” Isaacman, former NASA research pilot and 2001 Eagle Donald Mallick, Virgin Galactic Director of Flight Test and 2018 Eagle Kelly Latimer, Blue Origin Principal Test Engineer Wesley Persall and Master of Ceremonies retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill “Evil” Gray.
Starting with a social hour at 4:40 p.m., the evening will also include dinner, a silent auction, presentation of scholarships and aviation art for sale, with half the proceeds going to the Foundation.
