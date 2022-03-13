LANCASTER — After a pandemic-related break, the Valley’s longest-running high school robotics team is back at it.
Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics Team 399 has a new robot ready for competition, and a team eager to be back in action.
The team presented its completed robot to community members and team sponsors at an event, on Feb. 25. It was the culmination of a hectic build season in which the students designed, built and tested their robot to ready it for competitions this spring.
“Everything’s been doing really well,” said Richard Rose, a four-year veteran of the team. “It was a challenging but very productive build season.”
The team is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Each year, teams have six weeks to create robots designed to accomplish a specific task. Teams and their robots face off in regional events, with the competitions culminating at the international finals in April.
This year’s game, called Rapid React, has a transportation theme, with The Boeing Co. as its presenting sponsor. Robots must collect large rubber balls, or “cargo,” and deposit them into the upper and lower bins in the center of the playing field, or “tarmac.” At the end of the game, the robots rush to “hangars” and traverse overhead rungs, like a playground monkey bars. Points are awarded to the three-team alliances for placing cargo in the bins and for climbing the rungs.
“We’ve gone through numerous design changes trying to figure out what would be the best in the end,” rookie team member Catrice De Guzman said.
The climbing mechanism, in particular, has gone through many iterations.
“We worked through many challenges, but we’ve always found a way to got through them and figure out how we can do it,” she said.
In terms of scoring, the new robot is good at hitting the lower bin and climbing at least one or two of the rungs, Rose said.
The team named their robot “Scrappy,” as they used a great deal of scrap material from their shop in building it. This was a conscious effort to cut costs by avoiding purchasing as much new material as they could, advisor Eryk Frias said.
Last year, when school was held virtually and students did not have access to their shop, they made over the previous year’s robot, modifying and adapting it for digital challenges.
“It was definitely strange, because we weren’t allowed, of course, to go back to school,” Rose said. “We had to go to each other’s houses to work on the robot, which is very difficult when we don’t have certain equipment.”
This year, with school back to in-person, the team has had to knock some rust off to start. The 45-member team is heavy on rookie members, “only a couple of us veterans left” to mentor new members, Rose said.
“It’s been really enjoyable, not only in the manufacturing aspect, but in team bonding, as well,” De Guzman said. “I’ve had full support from every one of my companions here.”
As a rookie, there are many aspects of the program that are new, but there’s been help every step of the way, she said.
“It’s really just fascinating to see how mechanisms work together and we can always change an idea if it doesn’t work out,” she said.
De Guzman was on a robotics team at Fulton and Alsbury Academy, but “these two leagues are very different. Team 399 has shaped me definitely into more hands-on engineering,” she said.
“I’m really encouraged by the level of commitment we see in some of our newer students, freshmen in particular,” Frias said, in light of the pandemic-related hiatus. “They’re just as committed as some of my seniors.”
The robot and team faced their first test, this weekend, at the Ventura County Regional. They plan to use what they learn in action there to further refine their robot in time for the Aerospace Valley Regional, a competition held at Eastside High School, on April 6 to 9.
