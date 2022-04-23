LANCASTER — Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics team made it to the top, again, this year, and are competing, this weekend, in the FIRST Championship in Houston.
The longest-running robotics team in the Valley, Eagle Robotics was the only one of six local teams to qualify for the Championship, this year.
“We’re just excited to be able to represent the Antelope Valley,” advisor Erik Fryas said.
The team punched their ticket to the event by winning the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the hometown Aerospace Valley Regional competition, held at Eastside High School, earlier this month.
It is the ninth time the team has won the award, considered the top off-field award at any event. To win, team members must make a detailed presentation about their program, highlighting not only their technical skills, but also items such as public outreach and community support.
“A lot of practice went into it,” team member Madelyn Tien, speaking from the team’s hotel in Houston, said. “It think that was one of main reasons we won.”
The team is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Each year, teams have six weeks to create robots designed to accomplish a specific task. Teams and their robots face off in regional events, with the competitions culminating at the international finals.
This year’s game, called Rapid React, has a transportation theme, with The Boeing Co. as its presenting sponsor. Robots must collect large rubber balls, or “cargo,” and deposit them into the upper and lower bins in the center of the playing field, or “tarmac.” At the end of the game, the robots rush to “hangars” and traverse overhead rungs, like a playground monkey bars. Points are awarded to the three-team alliances for placing cargo in the bins and for climbing the rungs.
Their robot, named “Scrappy” because it used a number of scrap materials from previous years’ efforts, “performed super well,” Tien said, placing 10th overall at the regional event and being chosen for the sixth-seed alliance for the final rounds.
The regional and championships mark a return to in-person events.
“It was really exciting,” Tien said. As a rookie team member, this was her first time experiencing a competition.
“It was really nice to meet all the other teams,” she said.
“I think that people were just so happy to be back in person,” Fryas said of the AV Regional. “I thought it was a really strong comeback for the Antelope Valley.”
In addition to competing, the team looks forward to playing host to their annual RoboProm. Held each year at the championship — even when the team itself didn’t qualify — the event is much-anticipated by the other teams competing and Eagle Robotics.
This year’s version was a virtual prom, with DJ Will Gill providing an interactive experience with music, games and other fun, team member Katelyn McClanahan said.
Although the event is typically a major fundraiser for the team, this year’s is free, as the competition comes back from two years of COVID-related cancellations.
The RoboProm is also when the team awards scholarships to fellow FIRST students, with two $250 scholarships this year created in partnership with sponsor AndyMark.
