BIG BEAR LAKE — Two bald eagle eggs laid last month in a Southern California nest watched by a web cam are unlikely to hatch, experts said Monday.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the first egg Jan. 11 and the second a few days later near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.