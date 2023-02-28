BIG BEAR LAKE — Two bald eagle eggs laid last month in a Southern California nest watched by a web cam are unlikely to hatch, experts said Monday.
Mother eagle Jackie delivered the first egg Jan. 11 and the second a few days later near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles.
Jackie’s partner, a male bald eagle named Shadow, has been sharing egg-warming duties during a series of snowstorms.
The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which runs the popular livestream, said the eggs are nearly two weeks past their expected hatch date.
“It appears now that Jackie and Shadow’s eggs are not going to hatch this time,” the group said on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.