EAFB missile test

A B-52 carrying a hypersonic missile prototype prepares for a flight test of the missile, on Dec. 9, at Edwards Air Force Base.

 Photo courtesy of the Air Force

EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base played a major role in the recent successful flight test of a prototype hypersonic missile, off the Southern California coast, the Air Force announced, on Monday.

The AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon is in development for the Air Force by Lockheed Martin. It is intended to be launched from an aircraft and boosted by a rocket to travel at speeds in excess of Mach 5 to its target.

