EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base played a major role in the recent successful flight test of a prototype hypersonic missile, off the Southern California coast, the Air Force announced, on Monday.
The AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon is in development for the Air Force by Lockheed Martin. It is intended to be launched from an aircraft and boosted by a rocket to travel at speeds in excess of Mach 5 to its target.
A 412th Test Wing B-52 carrying the missile took off from Edwards, on Dec. 9, headed to the restricted range over the Pacific Ocean and released the missile in its first test in an operational configuration.
Once released from the bomber, the missile was boosted to hypersonic speeds. It completed the planned flight path and detonated, according to Air Force officials.
“The ARRW team successfully designed and tested an air-launched hypersonic missile in five years,” Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Armament Directorate Program executive officer, said in a release announcing the test. “I am immensely proud of the tenacity and dedication this team has shown to provide a vital capability to our warfighter.”
Previous tests of the missile have been focused on demonstrating the booster’s performance, rather than the entire missile assembly, including a successful test flight, in May, also from Edwards AFB.
That successful flight followed three unsuccessful flight test attempts, last year. Twice the missile failed to release from the bomber; in another attempt, it released, but the booster failed to ignite, according to published reports.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
