LANCASTER — Today’s Lancaster Chamber of Commerce’s 25th Congressional District candidate forum is off and will instead feature a conversation with Congressman Mike Garcia, after Assemblywoman Christy Smith dropped out Tuesday.
The chamber sponsored the forum to learn where the candidates stand on issues that impact local businesses and the community.
Brandon Zavala, Smith’s campaign manager, notified the chamber early Tuesday that she would be unable to attend the debate due to an unforeseen committee hearing in Sacramento.
The chamber announced it will go ahead with Garcia at the same time. He will be asked the same questions that were prepared for the forum and discuss current events.
The conversation is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m., today via Facebook live and YouTube live. For details, visit www.lancasterhchamber.org
