LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Labor Union, the Los Angeles County Democrats, and the Delores Huerta Foundation endorsed retired educator R. Michael Dutton for the Antelope Valley Community College District Trustee Area No. 1 seat, the candidate announced Thursday.
Dutton is running against educator Michelle Harvey for the seat. Board President Laura Herman, who represents Area No. 1, did not file nomination papers to retain her seat.
Dutton is a longtime Antelope Valley educator with more than 40 years of educational service in the Antelope Valley. A former teacher and principal, Dutton served 24 years on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education. He then served one term on Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education.
Dutton helped establish SOAR High School, an early college high school program based at Antelope Valley College. SOAR was the first schoolwide Advancement Via Individual Determination,or AVID, program at the high school level in the Antelope Valley.
Dutton currently consults for the California School Boards Association. He previously served as a delegate and director, He currently conducts trainings statewide for CSBA.
Dutton also serves as a governor appointee on the 50th Agricultural District Fair Board. He is also a Los Angeles County 5th Supervisorial District County appointee on the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council.
A Vietnam veteran, Dutton said he deeply believes in service to his country and community. As an educational leader, Dutton added he has made tough decisions over the years for children and is .someone who thrives in the difficult and unprecedented times we face now and in the future.
“I am retired but I’m not tired,” he said.
