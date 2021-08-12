LOS ANGELES — Real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand again at his Los Angeles murder trial to reflect on happy moments in his life in New York with two women prosecutors allege he would later kill.
The jury on Wednesday was shown a 1980 photo of Durst in his late 30s, smiling, with one arm around his wife, Kathie, and another around his best friend Susan Berman. It was taken at a party he threw for the release of Berman’s memoir about her life as a mobster’s daughter in Las Vegas.
Durst, now 78, told the jury that the trio had gotten along famously in the 1970s, at a time when Durst was trying to accept his role in his family’s New York business, his wife was a medical student and Berman was a journalist and fledgling author. But the night of the party didn’t end well.
“It was the first time I’d ever seen Kathie drink so much that she lost control of herself. She fell down and bashed her head,” said Durst, who appeared frail and strained to speak as he sat in a wheelchair instead of the witness chair.
