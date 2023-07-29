Obit Tom Durden

District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia’s Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a 3030 news conference in Brunswick, Ga., about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden has died at age 66.

 Associated Press files

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tom Durden, the Georgia district attorney who kick-started the prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing by calling in state investigators to take over the languishing case, has died at age 66.

The Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which Durden led for 24 years before stepping down last year, confirmed Durden’s death in a Facebook post Friday. No cause of death was given.

