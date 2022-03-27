SAN FRANCISCO — Commercial Dungeness crab fishing off most of California’s coast will end early after two humpback whales were recently entangled in crab-fishing gear, authorities announced, Friday.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that the fishing season must close, on April 8, from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the US-Mexico border.
The decision comes after one humpback was spotted on March 17 caught in commercial crab nets off Moss Beach, in San Mateo County. Two days later, a second whale was spotted trailing a set of crabbing lines in Monterey Bay.
“The past few seasons have been difficult for fishing families, communities and businesses, but it is imperative that we strike the right balance between protecting humpback whales and providing fishing opportunity,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton Bonham.
Any commercial Dungeness crab traps that are left in the water past the closure date will be removed starting on April 15, the department said.
The ruling does not apply to the commercial crabbers in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties or recreational Dungeness crab fishing. But wildlife officials said that could change when humpbacks return to forage during the spring and summer.
