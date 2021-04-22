LANCASTER — Lancaster resident Tania Sedano started a community clean-up group on Facebook to highlight illegal dumping.
“I just noticed how dirty our community is; I mean it’s very sad it is happening,” Sedano said. “It’s sad to go for hikes in our desert,and I just noticed how dirty everything is. It just made me think how bad we are taking care of our Earth, and also our community.”
The rubbish hurts animals and plants as well as people.
“We are the ones teaching our kids now how everything is, so if kids see that this is normal this is going to their normal,” Sedano said. “I have a three-year-old son. I just want the best for him.”
Sedano added she hears people complain about desert trash. She wanted to do something about it.
“Instead of just complaining I’m like, ‘What am I doing to fix this problem?’ Let’s not be part of the problem but the solution,” she said.
Her Facebook group is called AV Clean-up Group — Because We Care! Palmdale, Lancaster, Antelope Valley has 234 members as of Wednesday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 2730318480540711/ to join.
Members will conduct an Earth Day cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The group will meet at Forrest E. Hull Park, 2850 West Ave. L-12, in Lancaster.
Sedano will supply the gloves and bags.
Sedano started the group on Nov. 22. She organized her first community cleanup in December.
“The turnout was not that great,” she said.
About five people showed up to help.
“Even if it’s just one, I’m happy because we’re making something positive,” she said.
Sedano hopes to organize a community cleanup once a month as COVID-19 restrictions ease due to lower infection rates, and more people get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.