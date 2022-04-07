LANCASTER — A 2011 Super 10 dump truck carrying approximately 15 tons of asphalt took out a fire hydrant, light pole and part of a cinder block wall and planter, Wednesday, in front of the Antelope Valley Press office on Sierra Highway.
The spectacular crash occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. No injuries were reported. The crash shut down northbound traffic for about two hours.
Driver Miguel Lopez was northbound on Sierra Highway in the right lane when his right front tire gave out, traffic detective Liz Sherman said, according to her preliminary interview with Lopez.
“Because it was the front right, that’s what caused him to lose control,” Sherman said.
Sherman added the physical evidence was consistent with the driver’s account.
The truck jumped the curb, knocked over a fire hydrant and downed a light pole as it made its way toward the Valley Press parking lot. There, the vehicle knocked out part of the planter and a wall. The truck came to rest in the planter. A river of black oil seeped from the truck’s mangled front end east into the parking lot. The hood of the truck cracked open like a walnut, exposing the engine. The right front wheel ended up next to a bush.
“Because it was the front wheel, it was the steering wheel,” Lopez said.
Lopez has about a decade of experience driving trucks.
“Lucky thing no one was hurt,” he said.
A stream of water shot up several feet into the air from the severed fire hydrant before Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters shut off the water flow. Debris from the truck was thrown into the street and on the Valley Press parking lot. Asphalt and dirt were on the sidewalk in the front of the planter where the truck landed.
The fire hydrant ended up on the beneath the truck. A strip of yellow paint on the sidewalk showed how it was dragged beneath the vehicle.
“The bolts are made to give,” Bob Wallace of the Palmdale Water District said as he held a bolt from the fire hydrant. “They’re hollow, so they did exactly what they’re supposed to do.”
The bolts are designed to shear off to protect the pipe, Wallace, senior field tech customer care for PWD, said.
“The bolts shear off, the pipe stays,” he said. “If you’re lucky, the pipe stays undamaged and we would just bolt a brand new hydrant on.”
