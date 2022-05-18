LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials announced deputies will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, at an undisclosed location.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers are reminded that impaired driving is not just from consuming alcohol, but may also be caused by some prescription and over-the-counter medications. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
A DUI checkpoint, on April 1, in Lancaster, yielded five citations for driving without a license, of 435 vehicles stopped during the operation. That checkpoint was held on Sierra Highway near Lancaster Boulevard.
A similar checkpoint in Palmdale, later last month, resulted in three drivers taken into custody for driving under the influence, as well as citations issued for eight unlicensed drivers, two with suspended licenses and two for not having children in the vehicle properly restrained.
Three vehicles were also towed.
That checkpoint was held at 40th Street East and Avenue R, a location chosen as it is a high-traffic area that has had a quite a few collisions, some due to drunk driving.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
