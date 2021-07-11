LANCASTER — Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station made 36 arrests on Friday during a DUI checkpoint.
The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on eastbound Avenue J, near Eighth Street East.
Not all involved were arrested for DUI, however. Only five arrests were the result of DUI. The other 31 arrests were for various other violations to include driving without an ignition interlock devise, possession of narcotics and felony DUI warrant.
According to a Nixle alert from the Lancaster station, 26 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Five were arrested for other criminal charges, including driving without an ignition interlock device, a felony DUI warrant and possession of narcotics.
It is estimated 577 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” the Nixle alert said. “The primary purpose of … checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue to conduct driver’s license/DUI checkpoints throughout the year.
Funding for this checkpoint from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.