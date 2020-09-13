PALMDALE — Duck season is upon us in the face of a global pandemic, but the ducks must go on.
The Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West will be having its 15th annual Antelope Valley $1 million Rubber Duck Race on Friday at DryTown Water Park. The race supports education and other youth programs.
Although the event is still taking place, it will be done a little differently due to the novel Coronavirus. Everything is going to be the same, just without spectators Duck Race Chairperson Patty Rardon said.
“We know that COVID is around, but the ducks must go on,” she said. “What we’ve done is we’re not allowed to have the public at the park when we run the ducks. But we will be filming ducks floating down the lazy river for everybody to enjoy.”
Residents that want to participate in the duck race can adopt a duck online at www.duckrace.com/antelopevalley. A single duck can be adopted for $5, four ducks for $20, and 20 ducks for $100. Online duck adoptions will end at noon Wednesday.
Businesses can also get involved by purchasing a large business duck for $100, and they can get some advertising during the event.
“They get a large duck to ‘duck-orate’ or decorate; as you may say,” said Rardon. “And they can enter it into the best dress duck, cutest duck in town contest. And then that duck also races down the lazy river, there is kind of a large duck race.”
Ducks can also be adopted through teams.
“They can pick a team, which is usually a nonprofit they want to support or a local business,” Rardon said. “The business will not get the money but the businesses are kind of A People’s Choice Business Award kind of thing.”
The online “quacktivities” and duck races will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.. There will be five races throughout the day for guaranteed prizes, such as a $1,000 gift card for Sam’s Club. Participants will also have a chance at the $1 million grand prize.
Residents can view the race online live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kiwanis.palmdalewest/. For those who miss the race, it will be posted on duckrace.com shortly after the event ends. Residents can also vote for the Best Dressed Duck competition at www.surveymonkey.com/r/L63WG3J
