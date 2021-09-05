PALMDALE — Time to get your ducks in a row if you want a chance at winning the big prize in the 16th annual Antelope Valley $1 Million Rubber Duck Race, on Friday.
The annual event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West as a fundraiser for the club and numerous other nonprofit organizations.
“This is going to be our best year yet,” organizer Patricia Rardon said.
The race takes place at DryTown Water Park, 3850 East Ave. S, where thousands of rubber ducks will be let loose in the lazy river attraction.
Each duck is numbered, and prizes are awarded to those whose ducks cross the finish line first.
Three ducks are specially marked, and the $1 million prize is awarded if any of those finishes first.
Participants adopt rubber ducks for $5 each, selecting from more than 70 teams to support. A portion of the adoption fee goes to the nonprofit teams.
There are 10,000 ducks up for adoption at www.duckrace.com/antelopevalley. Online adoptions close at noon on Friday. Adoptions will also be available in-person at the event.
So far, more than 7,700 of the available ducks have been adopted.
The website includes each team and its goal of duck adoptions. Participants may adopt ducks for any of the teams.
As of Saturday, Los Amigos Dual Immersion School led the way, meeting 98% of their goal to adopt 250 ducks.
“It looks like we’re on track to sell 10,000 ducks,” Rardon said.
The race event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with participants able to enjoy all of DryTown’s water features prior to the races.
Admission is $5, and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on the website, as attendance is limited.
“It’s really a good opportunity for families who typically can’t afford to go to the water park to buy tickets,” Rardon said.
In addition to the race, a number of other races will take place. These include a speed duck race — in which sponsoring businesses compete with motorized ducks — and races for decorated ducks for businesses, nonprofits and schools.
Guests also may vote for the “best-dressed duck” on-site.
Duck race merchandise will be available for sale, and the concession stand will be open.
Friday marks the return of the annual race to an in-person event. Last year, COVID restrictions forced organizers to hold the race without spectators and broadcast it through a video, Rardon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.