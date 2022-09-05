PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West.
The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, at DryTown Water Park, 3850 East Ave. S.
This year, more than 10,000 rubber ducks will compete for the $1 million top prize. As of Friday evening, 91%, or more than 9,100 ducks, have been adopted.
“This has been a really great year,” Stacy Bryant, Kiwanis president-elect and race chairperson, said. “We got started early and the community has responded really well.”
Although the online goal is 10,000 ducks, the total duck adoption goal is 13,000 ducks, she added.
All proceeds benefit Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, which supports community and educational programs throughout the Antelope Valley. Last September, the Kiwanis Club celebrated its 50th anniversary. The Duck Race allows the club to provide Christmas to approximately 30 families each year, which the club has done for the past 35 years through its Christmas Giving Project. The Christmas Giving Project includes food for a week and gifts for the entire family.
Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West also provides scholarships for high school seniors and students at Antelope Valley College. For more than 40 years, the club has provided monthly recognition for students in the Palmdale School District who exemplify outstanding character traits.
“We think that we’ll be able to pump a lot of money back into the community and to these nonprofits,” Bryant said.
The cost to enter DryTown Part the evening of the race is $5 per person.
For a chance to win, you can “adopt” a duck on-line at duckrace.com/antelopevalley. A single duck costs $5; a “quack pack”of four ducks costs $20; and a “flock” of 20 ducks cost $100.
Guaranteed prizes include a $1,000 Antelope Valley Mall gift certificate, and gift cards from Lowe’s, Walmart and Best Buy. Proceeds support local community and other local non-profit organizations.
There are 39 schools or school organizations participating as a Duck Buddy. A Duck Buddy is a nonprofit organization that wants to make money to support their programs. For every duck they sell, they get $2.
There are 13 community queens and 58 local businesses participating, this year. Community members are asked to vote for the Best Dressed Duck in three categories: Schools, Businesses and Queens.
There will be six races. The first, the Dynamo Duck Motorized Speed Race, starts at 6:30 p.m. Any business or school can participate.
The other races are The Queens Race, The All Schools Race, the Roger Person’s Memorial Business Race, The Duck Buddy Race and the Million Dollar Duck Race.
Families are encouraged to bring their swimsuits and use the water — the two towers of slides and the Little Miner’s Camp are open during the event for guest use. The Lazy River would be open for the first hour, 6 to 7 p.m., then close for the races. The Oasis Pool, “lap pool,” would host the speed boat race. Once that race is completed around 7 p.m., the river will close and allow guests will be allowed to use the Oasis Pool to swim until 9 p.m.
