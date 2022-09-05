Duck race

A total of 10,000 rubber ducks will be dressed up and ready to race, Friday, as the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West conducts the annual Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race at DryTown Water Park.

 Photo courtesy of Stacy Briant/ Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West

PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million  top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West.

The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, at DryTown Water Park, 3850 East Ave. S.

