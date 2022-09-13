Duckasaurus

Chaparral Prep Academy won the Best Dressed Duck contest in the school’s competition with its Jurassic Park duck at the 17th annual Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race, held Sept. 9 at DryTown Water Park in Palmdale.

 Photo courtesy of Stacy Briant/ Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West

PALMDALE — A little rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the approximately 1,200 attendees who turned out for the 17th annual Antelope Valley Duck Race, as it marked another record-breaking year.

The event was presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, which supports community and educational programs throughout the Antelope Valley. The race took place, Friday, at DryTown Water Park.

