PALMDALE — A little rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the approximately 1,200 attendees who turned out for the 17th annual Antelope Valley Duck Race, as it marked another record-breaking year.
The event was presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, which supports community and educational programs throughout the Antelope Valley. The race took place, Friday, at DryTown Water Park.
A record-breaking 15,787 ducks were adopted, breaking last year’s record by more than 2,000, organizers said. Participants paid $5 per duck. They could select from more than 50 teams to support. The ducks were released into the Lazy River.
Each duck was numbered and prizes were awarded to those whose ducks crossed the finish line. Guaranteed prizes included a $1,000 Antelope Valley Mall gift card, a $700 Lowe’s gift card and a $500 Walmart gift card.
Chaparral Prep Academy recorded the most duck adoptions with 2,123, followed by Palmdale Learning Plaza with 1,358 and Ocotillo Elementary School with 1,183.
Community members voted for the Best Dressed Duck in school, business and community queens categories. Chaparral Prep won the Best Dressed Duck contest in the school’s competition with its Jurassic Park duck.
Antelope Valley Family YMCA Director Cynthia Lathrop and Kohl’s Department Store manager Gina Hite facilitated the voting. This is their second year of volunteering in this role.
“This year’s voting system for Best Dressed allowed for attendees to have a vote in all three categories: Queens, Schools and Businesses,” Lathrop said. “We had some stiff competition in the school’s category with Chaparral beating out Palm Tree Elementary.”
Palmdale Learning Plaza came in third, followed by Los Amigos Dual Immersion and Dos Caminos Dual Immersion schools.
The businesses with the best dressed ducks were: Broken Bit Steakhouse, Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club, Kohl’s Department Store, Lamar Advertising and the Antelope Valley Family YMCA. The Best Dressed Community Queens Duck awards went to the Littlerock, Rancho Vista, Palmdale, Lancaster and Rosamond community queens.
Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado and his cabinet — Maria Elena Esquer, assistant superintendent of Educational Services; Dr. Frances Ufondu, assistant superintendent of Business Services; Ryan Beardsley, assistant superintendent of Human Resources; and Dr. Donna Campbell, assistant superintendent of Special Education/Student Services — sold 1,728 ducks.
“Never before have the PSD Cabinet members participated at this level,” Stacy Bryant, Duck Race chairperson and Kiwanis president-elect said. “To sell over 1,700 ducks is astounding! Because of their support we far exceeded our original goal.”
There were 36 community sponsors who helped raise $33,000. The biggest was High Performance Learning Environments. The Pasadena-based consulting firm, which has worked with Palmdale School District and Southern Kern Unified School District, has supported the event for the last several years. They stepped up their donation this year to help the Kiwanis Club exceed its original goal of $30,000, Bryant said.
There were 30 student volunteers from the Kiwanis Club’s high school Key Clubs from SOAR, Littlerock, Knight, Desert Sands, Quartz Hill and Antelope Valley high schools and 13 from the Palmdale Learning Plaza Builder’s Club.
There were six races, overall, including the Million Dollar Duck Race. No one won the top prize in that contest. In fact, no one has ever won the $1 million prize over the 17 years of the event. Four ducks were specially marked with sealed numbers for the $1 million prize. The first place duck wins the gift cards.
The winners of the main race were David Chung, Matt Connolly, Ericka Grisham, Eric Williams, Christine Yasaitis, Beverly Martin, Alyssa Ramirez, Jorge Perez, Stephanie Vigil, Thomas Brown, Adriana Marentes and Braden Damon.
The Speed Duck motorized race crowned a new winner, this year, with some newcomers to the competition including Lamar Advertising and the AV Family YMCA.
High Performance Learning Environments (HPLE) held the championship trophy for the last three years. David G. Millen Magnet Academy entered the race for the first time and took home the first place trophy. HPLE finished second, followed by The Palmdale Learning Academy and the AV Family YMCA.
The Duck Buddy Race was won by Quail Valley Elementary School, followed by Desert Willow Magnet Academy and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Elementary School.
Roger Person’s Memorial Business Duck Race was won by DryTown Water Park, followed by Broken Bit Steakhouse, Flewellen & Moody, the committee to elect David T. Gomez and Schools First Credit Union.
The School Duck Race was won by Cactus Magnet Academy, Palmdale School District Maintenance and Operations, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Palmdale School District Fiscal Services.
The Lancaster Community Queens finished first in the Community Queens Duck race, followed by Lake Los Angeles Community Queens, Edwards Air Force Base Community Queens, Palmdale Community Queens and Hughes Elizabeth Lake Community Queens.
“This has been our most successful Duck Race in terms of ducks sold and sponsorships,” Bryant said. “Our thanks go out to the Antelope Valley community who has supported us for 17 years.”
