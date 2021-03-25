DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and an internationally renowned horseman, has died, his brother said Wednesday. He was 75.
Sheikh Hamdan served as the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates and deputy ruler of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.
Emirati officials announced his death without specifying the cause. Sheikh Hamdan had been in poor health for several months. Last fall, he flew abroad for an unspecified surgery and in recent weeks his brother Sheikh Mohammed tweeted prayers for his recovery.
When the UAE formed its first Cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death. Throughout his long tenure he attracted foreign investment, managed the country’s vast oil wealth and, along with his brother, oversaw the transformation of Dubai into a key regional financial hub. The country separately has a minister of state for financial affairs.
But it was on the winners’ circles of racetracks that Sheikh Hamdan drew the most international attention. Over the years, he became an influential horse owner and breeder, founding Shadwell Racing in Norfolk, England in the 1980s and growing it into a major international enterprise with a legacy of producing star thoroughbreds. Shadwell-bred racehorses boast over 50 Group 1 wins in Europe, among the most lucrative turf contests in the world, and victories in big races from the U.S. to Australia.
Sheikh Hamdan owned eight stud farms in Britain, Kentucky and Ireland with hundreds of regally bred horses and top stallions.
“It is a time to reflect on his achievements and his enormous contribution to the global Thoroughbred and Arabian industries,” Shadwell Racing said in a statement. “His legacy will live on through his horses.”
In 2006, an explosive civil lawsuit filed in the US clouded Sheikh Hamdan’s lofty sports reputation. The plaintiffs accused him and Sheikh Mohammed of abducting, enslaving and forcing tens of thousands of boys, some as young as 2 years old, to work under brutal conditions as camel riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.