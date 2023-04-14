PALMDALE  — Gerardo Arturo Solis Benavides, the education secretary of Baja California Norte, and Yara Amparo Lopez, coordinator of Migrant Education in Baja California, visited Palmdale School District on Thursday to see the District’s dual immersion program in action and to see how they can teach a second language.

They visited three schools — Tumbleweed Elementary School, Los Amigos and Palmdale Academy Charter School — that have a dual immersion program and strong English Second Language support systems.

