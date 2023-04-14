PALMDALE — Gerardo Arturo Solis Benavides, the education secretary of Baja California Norte, and Yara Amparo Lopez, coordinator of Migrant Education in Baja California, visited Palmdale School District on Thursday to see the District’s dual immersion program in action and to see how they can teach a second language.
They visited three schools — Tumbleweed Elementary School, Los Amigos and Palmdale Academy Charter School — that have a dual immersion program and strong English Second Language support systems.
Baja California Norte oversees one million students who speak 38 different dialects. The region includes Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali. Many students do not speak Spanish.
Students are coming to Baja California from places such as Brazil, Haiti, the Middle East, eastern countries, Cuba and Venezuela.
“They were telling me about all the students they get per year; it’s just incredible,” Palmdale Superintendent Raul Maldonado said at a morning reception for the guests. “They can’t keep up with schools.”
Afterward, he said Solis Benavides and Amparo Lopez want to collaborate with the District and possibly offer professional learning opportunities.
“It’s also reciprocal because we have Spanish dual immersion programs and they could help us learn how to add the accents to the words,” he said. “This is the beginning. It’s an initial visit; they want to see what happens in our schools.”
Board President Sharon Vega and Trustees Nancy Smith and Simone Zulu Diol were in attendance, as well as District administrators, teachers and classified employees.
The region has 46,000 students who were born in the United States and live in Baja California, Amparo Lopez said.
“Last year we had 22 countries represented just in Tijuana,” she said.
She said the problems are huge and the opportunities more so.
“The kids need to learn Spanish but learn English too,” Amparo Lopez said.
Solis Benavides spoke in Spanish and limited English.
“At this moment in Mexico, the president, he wants to take education a new transformation,” he said.
Maldonado translated for Solis Benavides.
“So more independence as far as deciding what the curriculum should be from the teachers’ perspective,” he said.
Solis Benavides wants to return to the District to see its special education programs for students with disabilities.
Representatives from the offices of Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblymen Juan Carrillo and Tom Lackey presented certificates to Solis Benavides and Amparo Lopez in honor of their visit.
“It is clear that imitation is the best form of flattery and that the success of the Palmdale School District is going across nations,” Jackie Owens, Garcia’s field representative, said.
Brandon Roque, Wilk’s field representative, said their work in education is amazing and coming out to see how to implement bilingual dual immersion programs to try and make sure these students get a successful education is nothing short of amazing.
Maldonado presented Solis Benavides and Amparo Lopez with certificates, in addition to Palmdale PROMISE baseball caps, pennants and a US flag that flew above the District office last weekend.
Solis Benavides presented Maldonado with a flag from Baja California and a pin of the official state emblem.
