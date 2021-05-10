PALMDALE — After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DryTown Water Park, 3850 East Ave. S, is scheduled to reopen for the 2021 season on May 29 under Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to the Antelope Valley’s water park,” DryTown Supervisor Timothy Miller said. “As we prepare for this phased reopening, we’ve made updates based on guidance from our health authorities. While it may be different from the last time you visited, the water park is looking great and together we can find new ways to create special moments.”
With initial capacity limited to 400 people to comply with COVID-19 regulations, attendance will be safely managed through a new water park ticketing system that will require guests to obtain a ticket online in advance. Tickets will be available soon at www.DryTownWaterPark.com. Interested persons are encouraged to check the website or on the DryTown Water Park and City of Palmdale-Government Facebook pages.
To ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff, face coverings will be mandatory throughout the park in all settings indoor and outdoor, unless actively eating and/or drinking in a designated area, or while on an attraction/ride, or in a setting that would cause the face covering to become wet. Guests without a face covering must remain six feet from people who are not in the same household. Children under age two are not required to wear a mask. Guests will also be required to adhere to all social distancing and sanitization guidelines posted throughout the park.
DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.
For details, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.