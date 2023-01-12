LOS ANGELES — The Southland basked in a dry day, Wednesday, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles.
Forecasters said the region can expect dry conditions for the next couple days, with temperatures rising slightly, today, thanks to some weak Santa Ana winds. But clouds will return, by Friday, and more rain possible, Saturday into Sunday, and again, late Sunday or early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm that doused the region, Monday night into Tuesday, dumped roughly 6 inches of rain in Porter Ranch and Woodland Hills, while about 5 inches fell in Bel Air and Beverly Hills. Pasadena got 5 inches, Burbank 2.9 inches and downtown Los Angeles got 2.7 inches, according to the weather service.
Mountain areas received far more rain, with Warm Springs recording 8 inches of rain, while more than 7 inches fell in the Sepulveda Canyon. Amounts upward of 18 inches fell over the higher terrain of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the weather service reported.
The downpours led to isolated flooding and debris flows, making for a sloppy Tuesday morning commute and warnings from local authorities for residents to stay off the roads if at all possible.
Mud flows, sliding rocks and fallen tree limbs made driving treacherous on canyon roadways out of the San Fernando Valley, frustrating drivers on critical routes such as Laurel, Coldwater and Benedict canyons. Roads in the Malibu and Topanga areas were also impacted, including a large boulder that fell onto Malibu Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, forcing a Tuesday closure. All roads in the Sepulveda Basin area were also closed, Tuesday, due to flooding, but most were reopened, by Wednesday morning.
Residents in about 12 homes were ordered to shelter in place, Tuesday morning, due to mud and debris flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.