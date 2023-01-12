Southlan Storms

A vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole, Tuesday, in Chatsworth. Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Southland basked in a dry day, Wednesday, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles.

Forecasters said the region can expect dry conditions for the next couple days, with temperatures rising slightly, today, thanks to some weak Santa Ana winds. But clouds will return, by Friday, and more rain possible, Saturday into Sunday, and again, late Sunday or early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

