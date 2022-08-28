SANTA ANA — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, Friday, for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.

Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted, July 1, of two counts of second- degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on a victim who survived. Salasmaria was given credit for 826 days in custody.

