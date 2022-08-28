SANTA ANA — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, Friday, for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted, July 1, of two counts of second- degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on a victim who survived. Salasmaria was given credit for 826 days in custody.
Salasmaria was previously convicted of drunken driving, in April 2012, in a separate case, and he was warned by a judge that instead of vehicular manslaughter he would face murder charges if he caused a deadly DUI collision. He also had to take alcohol education and Mothers Against Drunk Driving classes as part of his sentence, Deputy District Attorney Brian Orue said.
Salasmaria killed 30-year-old Ruben Cuevas and 24-year-old George Moreno and injured Ramon Cuevas in the 2020 crash, Orue said.
He was driving a 2013 Mazda CX-9, about 8:20 p.m., May 23, 2020, when he collided with a 2016 Nissan Versa at Olive Street and La Palma Avenue, Orue said.
Salasmaria ran a “stale red light” while driving east on La Palma, Orue said. Before that, he ran a red light at Lemon Street, Orue said. He was going 68 mph at the time of the collision in excess of the 35 mph limit, Orue said.
