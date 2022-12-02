California Drought

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced, Thursday.

The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace for a fourth year with below-average precipitation. But if the winter is wetter than expected, the state could boost how much supply it plans to give out — as it did, last year, when allocations started at 0% and ended the winter at 5%.

