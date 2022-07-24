Vegas Swimming Pools

A home with a swimming pool abuts the desert on the edge of the Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas area water officials want to cap the size of new swimming pools, citing worries about supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the depleted Colorado River.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Limiting the size of new swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might save a drop in the proverbial bucket amid historic drought and climate change in the West.

Officials are taking the plunge anyway, capping the size of new swimming pools at single-family residential homes to about the size of a three-car garage.

