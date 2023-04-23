PALMDALE — An upcoming Paint Recycling event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 29.
The free event, hosted by the nonprofit PaintCare, will be at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza.
Residents and businesses may drop off unused paint for recycling or pick up, for free, any paints received that are still in good condition.
Some of the recycled paint will be used by artists AQMNI during the event to create a mural on a wall facing the transportation center. Titled “Reaching Purity,” it will depict the symbiotic relationship with nature and the importance of caring for the planet with efforts such as paint recycling.
A mural created during a PaintCare event two years ago by Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal stands at the west end of the Transportation Center.
PaintCare will accept any house paint or primer, stain, deck and concrete sealers and clear finishes (varnish and shellac). Paint must be in sealed, original containers with the original manufacturer label.
Leaking, unlabeled or empty containers, aerosol spray paint, drums or containers larger than five gallons will not be accepted. Hazardous waste and other chemicals will also not be accepted.
There is no limit on the amount of paint that may be dropped off from residents; businesses must qualify as an exempt generator under federal and state rules in order to drop off oil-based paints.
The event is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Register at https://paint-palmdale.eventbrite.com/
