Paint recycling

A new mural, “Reaching Purity,” will be created with recycled paint during a free event on April 29 at the Palmdale Transportation Center.

 Courtesy photo

PALMDALE — An upcoming Paint Recycling event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 29.

The free event, hosted by the nonprofit PaintCare, will be at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.