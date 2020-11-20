LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hollywood man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a drone that crashed into a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter and forced an emergency landing two months ago, the US attorney’s office said.
FBI special agents arrested Andrew Rene Hernandez, 22, on a complaint charging him with one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft, a statement said.
The police helicopter’s pilot saw the drone and unsuccessfully attempted to evade it.
