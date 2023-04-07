EDWARDS, AFB — A band of dedicated volunteers, historians and advocates for the history of the “Flight Test Center of the Universe” are taking their show on the road for a fundraising drive to complete the Flight Test Museum.
“The Jet Age started here at Edwards,” Museum Director George Welsh said. “The Space Age started here at Edwards.”
Then he drove a group of potential donors right out to the hangar where it all started in the fading days of World War II. Pulling up to an ancient steel hangar, Welsh fiddled with the hangar’s padlock.
With a little help from retired Air Force fighter pilot Jimmy Doolittle III, the steel door groaned open to reveal treasures inside. Doolittle, a Museum Foundation Board member, is the grandson of Jimmy Doolittle, the legendary Medal of Honor pilot who led the “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” raid six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Doolittle III and Welsh swung the door open to take in the sight of the Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star, America’s first operational jet fighter plane from the 1940s.
“That was another one of Kelly Johnson’s legendary designs,” Welsh said.
Johnson’s legendary design reign extended from the P-38 Lightning of World War II to the Mach-3 Plus SR-71 “Blackbird,” truly the world’s first stealth aircraft, which helped during the long Cold War, after another Johnson plane, the U-2, was shot down over the Soviet Union.
There just isn’t enough space available to display these jewels of aerospace history. For the past 20 years, the galleries of the cramped 12,000 square-foot museum have been largely inaccessible to the general public.
Inside the museum’s crowded but exciting quarters is a mock-up of the bright orange Bell X-1 rocket plane that Chuck Yeager flew to break the sound barrier for the first time, at the dawn of the “Right Stuff” test pilot era written about by author Tom Wolfe. The present museum is “inside the gate” at Edwards, but people cannot visit because of base security that was tightened after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The new museum under construction will be more than four times as large and, because of its location, the public is welcome and wanted.
“We have a world-class museum here, but it is way too tiny,” Doolittle III said. “Our prime customer is young people who cannot come on the base. We need the ones who are going to study hard, stay in school and replace us old geezers.”
The impressive steel and concrete structure for the new museum rises from the desert, awaiting results of a $1.2 million capital fundraising drive that has just begun. Information on the plan and donations can be found at www.flightestmuseum.org
“COVID and inflation pushed up the price of everything, so we need this fundraising drive so we can finish the building,” Rex Moen, a Foundation Board member said.
Art Thompson, the Foundation’s Board chairman, said taxpayer money cannot be used.
“It remains forever a private museum,” he said.
But the Air Force and aerospace industries, military and civilian, along with other service branches, will benefit “because it’s about inspiring the next generation.”
Inside the gate of Edwards AFB and at the location of the present museum, research specialist Renee Marchiano walked out of a back room in the crowded gallery carrying a silver suit with one orange-colored “bootie” for one foot and the other one missing.
At a distance it looked like it could be a rental spaceman suit from a Halloween store.
As she stepped closer so the little group gathered in the Air Force Flight Test Museum’s crowded galleries could get a closer look, the suit appeared to be worn and grimy with wear.
“You have to look really close, for markings,” Marchiano said.
She pointed out faded letters that spelled “Armstrong,” as in Neil Armstrong, the first human to make “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” and walk on the moon.
“Have I told you how much I love my job?” she said. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams.”
Thompson described the vision for the new museum as a lecture center that draws universities and high schools, and where industry representatives can find the next generation of designers and engineers.
“We want the world to know what’s here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.