LANCASTER — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic transformed the annual Grace Resource Center Thanksgiving Day dinner into a drive-thru or walk-up event hosted by Lancaster First Assembly of God Church on Thursday morning.
A line of cars stretched down 20th Street West from the church’s parking lot waiting for the 10 a.m. start time for food distribution.
“This is a direct partnership with Grace,” Pastor Scott Anderson said.
Texas Cattle Co. catered the traditional Thanksgiving meals. The restaurant delivered the meals in heated storage units to keep them hot until they could be distributed. Recipients also received a piece of pie. People had the option of picking up meals through the drive-thru. A separate line in the parking lot was for walk-up guests. There was even a separate prayer station for guests.
Volunteers wore face masks and observed social distancing guidelines.
Volunteer Jimmy Long stood on the sidewalk along 20th Street West holding a white “Free Food” sign with floating red hearts to alert passersby about the food giveaway. The other side of the sign was blue, white and black with the Spanish phrase, “Hay Una Sonrisa Debajo De Le” on top of a drawing of a mask.
“That’s Spanish for ‘There’s a smile underneath this mask,’ ” Long said.
Long volunteered through Grace Resources. His wife, son, and his son’s girlfriend also volunteered. They have previously volunteered to serve Thanksgiving meals at Grace Resource Center.
Volunteer Randy Pote, a Rotary Club member, wore a neon yellow safety vest and used a red baton to direct traffic safely into the parking lot.
“Happy Thanksgiving, “ Pote said as he greeted motorists.
Volunteer Kaitlin Acosta held a red and white sign with the phrase“Tú Eres Amado,” Spanish for “you are loved,” in the parking lot where motorists picked up their food.
Acosta volunteered to help the community, she said.
“Just help the people that are in need this Thanksgiving because it’s been hard times,” Acosta said. “Our family wanted to be a blessing to the people who really couldn’t afford to have Thanksgiving this year. So we just wanted to come out and help.”
