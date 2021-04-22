Toyota raffle

A raffle drawing was held on April 4 in the back lot of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster to award a new Toyota Tacoma to one lucky winner. The Toyota Tacoma raffle event was designed to raise funds to help build a new Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster. It was a joint effort between Father Hieu of Sacred Heart, the Filipino Ministry of Sacred Heart headed by Rommel Depaz and Jess Alilain; and July Puzon of Toyota of Lancaster’s Special Customer Sales. The winner of the 2021 Red Toyota Tacoma was John Dimacali (left), who received the keys from Puzon (right) to his new truck on April 15 at Toyota of Lancaster.

 Photo courtesy of July Puzon

