PALMDALE — A Ford transit van crashed into what was left of a cinderblock wall in the Antelope Valley Press parking lot, Monday morning, after the right front tire gave out.
The crash is similar to what happened in the same spot, in April, when a truck carrying asphalt took out a fire hydrant, light pole, planter and the rest of the wall, when it crashed because of a blown-out tire.
On Monday, driver Jose Torres was northbound on Sierra Highway, at about 10 a.m., when a tire blew out on his van. The Ford transit van jumped the curb and hit the light pole, knocking it down. The pole ended up in the planter about 15 feet from its base.
The van came to rest partly in the street and over the sidewalk. The vehicle’s mangled front end came to rest in what was left of a planter damaged in the April crash. Monday’s crash also broke the Valley Press monument sign. The airbags in the van deployed, but Torres appeared to be unharmed and was able to get out of the van on his own and walk around.
Torres started the day by rescheduling his calls because he did not have enough gas in the van to start his rounds. After he filled up, he was on his way to a storage facility to get parts, when the crash occurred. He works for LG Direct Service Appliance and Electronics.
“I thought that was it,” he said. “I thought I was going to have a good day. I was like, ‘All right, let me go get my parts and get ready for tomorrow.’ ”
It is unclear how much it will cost to repair the damage in front of the Valley Press office. The incident, in April, caused approximately $22,000 in damage.
It did not appear that Torres was cited, on Monday. The wreckage was cleaned up a couple hours after the crash occurred.
