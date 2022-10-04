Van crash

This transit van crashed, Monday morning, into a cinderblock wall at the Antelope Valley Press. The driver was not injured, but the wall was damaged, as were a planter and a monument sign in front of the Valley Press.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — A Ford transit van crashed into what was left of a cinderblock wall in the Antelope Valley Press parking lot, Monday morning, after the right front tire gave out.

The crash is similar to what happened in the same spot, in April, when a truck carrying asphalt took out a fire hydrant, light pole, planter and the rest of the wall, when it crashed because of a blown-out tire.

