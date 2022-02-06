OAKLAND — A driver was struck and killed by gunfire while traveling on an Oakland freeway during rush hour, authorities said.
The man was driving near the Broadway exit on Interstate 880 around 5:15 p.m., Friday, when he was shot, causing him to veer his Honda sedan and crash into a guardrail, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.
The CHP shut down northbound lanes for about five hours to investigate, causing traffic to back up for miles.
No further details of the probe, including whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting, have been released.
It was among several freeway shootings in Oakland. Last month, an Alameda County sheriff’s recruit was fatally shot on Interstate 580, on Jan. 4, as he drove home from the academy. Authorities said David V. Nguyen, 28, was set to graduate from the academy this month.
