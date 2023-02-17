LANCASTER — A man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover collision on Challenger Way, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The incident took place at about 4 p.m., when a man was driving a Mercury Mountaineer SUV south on Challenger Way, approaching Columbia Way (Avenue M).
The Mountaineer apparently veered onto the dirt shoulder on the west side of Challenger Way, where the driver lost control of the SUV and it rolled over. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead by paramedics while on the way to the hospital, sheriff’s officials reported.
The identity of the man has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
The cause of the rollover collision is still under investigation; speed might have been a factor, sheriff’s officials reported. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.
