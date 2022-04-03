PALMDALE — The driver of a black Acura sedan was injured, Saturday, when he crashed through a masonry fence and wound up in a drained swimming pool at a Palmdale home.
The crash was reported at 10:18 a.m. at East Avenue R-10 and 20th Street East, according to Lt. L. Arnold of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Video from the scene showed water spewing from a broken pipe underneath some fence blocks, the heavily damaged car and frazzled homeowners, who told the photographer the house was a rental.
The video also showed an ambulance leaving the scene with the injured man.
The driver, believed in his early 40s, was cited for not having a driver’s license, Arnold said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.