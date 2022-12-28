LOS ANGELES — A search was continuing, Tuesday, for the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old nursing student while doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles, on Christmas night.
The woman, identified by relatives as Elyzza Guajaca, was struck at 9:07 p.m., Sunday, while standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The driver left the vehicle at the crash scene and fled on foot, police said.
Guajaca’s brother, Louie, set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise money for her funeral expenses.
“My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much,” Louie Guajaca said in the appeal. “She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with (family) around and have family time. She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family.”
The page had raised nearly $12,000, as of Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson said he witnessed part of the deadly street takeover Sunday night and called on Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council to declare a state of emergency on such takeovers, similar to the declaration recently issued by the mayor on homelessness.
“Street takeovers present — as witnessed by the death at Florence and Crenshaw and numerous injuries to life and damage to property at other takeover sites in the city — a grave problem for city officials,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “It has sparked community outrage and demand for stepped up action. A state of emergency will further empower law enforcement and citizens to concentrate time, energy and resources on this deadly problem.”
