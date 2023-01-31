Car Off Cliff

In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1, earlier this month. The driver of the car that plunged off the treacherous cliff, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder.

 Associated Press files

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged, Monday, with attempted murder.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.

