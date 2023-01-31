REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged, Monday, with attempted murder.
Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.
Witness statements from family and motorists, and video footage from the nearby Tom Lantos tunnels provided enough evidence to charge the father of two, Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle.
Patel’s wife, who remains hospitalized, was “screaming” about her husband’s “intentionality” to paramedics after they rappelled down the 250-foot cliff to rescue the family, Wagstaffe said. He declined to share what she said.
“We do believe the evidence establishes the necessary intent to kill,” Wagstaffe told the newspaper.
Patel was scheduled to be arraigned, Monday, but Bentley asked for a delay, until Feb. 9, which the judge granted. The judge also granted the prosecution’s request for no bail and ordered that Patel stay away from his family.
Patel, a radiologist at a Southern California hospital, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the cliff at Devil’s Slide, an area along the Pacific Coast Highway about 15 miles south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. On Friday, he was moved to jail.
